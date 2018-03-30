CDC report: Over 63,000 people died from drugs in 2016

The number of fatal drug overdoses in this country is staggering. A new report from the CDC finds drugs killed more than 63,000 people in 2016.

Nearly two-thirds of those deaths were from synthetic opioids. Experts say illegal fentanyl is the biggest driver of such overdoses.

The substance can be mixed into counterfeit painkillers, anti-anxiety pills, heroin and cocaine.

The study also shows the highest death rates from synthetic opioids are in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and West Virginia.