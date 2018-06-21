CDC says 70 people in 7 states have been sickened by tainted melons

The number of people sickened by tainted melons has risen.

The Centers for Disease Control says 70 people in seven states have fallen ill after eating pre-cut melons linked to a salmonella outbreak.

Caito Foods in Indiana recalled watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe and fruit medley.

All affected products were sold in clear plastic clamshell containers.

34 people have been hospitalized in the outbreak. No deaths have been reported.

If you have any of the recalled products, you can take it back to the store for a refund.