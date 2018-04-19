CDC says E-coli outbreak linked to lettuce has affected more than 50 people

Salad lovers, listen up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to stay away from all chopped romaine lettuce.

The CDC says an E-coli outbreak link to chopped romaine has affected at least 53 people in the last month.

Illnesses were reported in 16 states most from Idaho, Montana, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Symptoms of E-coli include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. In some cases, it can be life-threatening.

The CDC says if you have store-bought chopped romaine lettuce at home, including salads and salad mixes, don't eat it, throw it away.