CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce announces she is resigning

There are new things on the horizon for Tara Barney, who served as CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce since its formation in 2010. Barney has announced that she is resigning to pass the torch to new leadership.

“During Tara’s time as CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber our region has seen many successes, including most notably the successful launch of a regional, bi-state business organization, the formation of Q2030 and the Quad Cities Manufacturing Innovation Hub, among other things,” says Pat Eikenberry, Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce Board Chair. “We are grateful for Tara’s leadership and wish her well in future endeavors.”

“I’m honored to have led the Quad Cities Chamber, alongside great area leaders and a strong staff,” says Barney. “The community has much to be proud of for its commitment to creating a more dynamic regional economy.”

The Quad Cities Chamber Board of Directors will conduct a broad search for the new CEO. Kristin Glass, Vice President, Member Services, has been named Interim CEO. A native of the Quad Cities and a graduate of St. Ambrose University, Glass began her career with the Quad Cities Chamber in 2006.

“Kristin has extensive knowledge of the business community and has consistently shown a firm commitment to serving our members,” says Eikenberry. “We look forward to Kristin’s leadership and insight in the coming months.”

“We have an excellent staff that works every day with our members, providing resources, services, and leadership to grow the economy and create a stronger Quad Cities community,” says Glass. “We look forward to continuing to serve the community throughout this transition.”

