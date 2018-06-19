CORRECTION: Five Davenport 'Closing a School' options still on the table

KWQC-TV6 has been following the Davenport school board as they navigate through their options for closing a school.

The school board has until September to make that decision. One more public forum where people can weigh in on the school closing options will be held Sept. 5 at North High School.

Monday night, KWQC-TV6 mistakenly shared old information that lead to a factual error being reported.

To clarify, the five options include Monroe Elementary, Adams Elementary, Buchanan Elementary, Washington Elementary and Buffalo Elementary– Not Blue Grass Elementary.

