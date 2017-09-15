CR man pleads not guilty in Ped Mall shooting

A man arrested in connection to a shooting at the Iowa City Ped Mall has pleaded not guilty.

Donte Taylor, 21, of Cedar Rapids, entered the plea on Tuesday, September 12.

Taylor had been seen leaving the scene of the shooting early on August 27. Police caught him a short distance away in a parking ramp and said they found a stolen handgun on him.

Police said he admitted to stealing the gun in Cedar Rapids earlier in the year.

One person died and two others were injured during the shooting, which police say was part of a feud between two groups.

Taylor is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon While Intoxicated, Trafficking in Stolen Weapons, Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. If convicted on all charges, he could be sentenced to up to 11 years in prison.

The alleged triggerman in the shooting, Lamar Wilson, 23, of Iowa City, has not yet entered a plea and an arraignment hearing is set for September 22. He faces charges of 1st Degree Murder, two counts of Attempted Murder and three counts of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon.

Taylor's trial is set for October 24.