CRCSD: Teacher inappropriately used African-American baby doll in her classroom

The Cedar Rapids Community School District superintendent has recommended a teacher be fired for "inappropriate use of African-American baby doll in classroom" and other accusations.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the district says Superintendent Brad Buck recommended to Board of Directors of the Cedar Rapids Community School District in writing that Tammy Ryan's contract be terminated immediately.

The district has accused Ryan of the following based on an internal investigation:

• Inappropriate use of African-American baby doll in classroom.

• Poor and ineffective role model.

• Unprofessional conduct.

• Inappropriate instructional methods and techniques.

Ryan was notified of the termination prior to the meeting and is entitled to a private hearing if requested in writing.

The district would not release any other information.