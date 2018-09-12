Cuddle cot to help Davenport families dealing with fetal death

Time is not something you can get back. But for the Johnson family it’s a gift they wanted to give others. Billie, Chad and their two daughters suffered a still born death in 2017. And after this tragedy Billie said she and her husband wanted to do something significant in honor of their daughter Jenner.

"Going through it. It's hard enough. Her body deteriorated very quickly which made it that much harder to go through,” Billie told TV6. After Jenner’s death, Billie began to research ways she could support others going through a similar tragedy. That’s when she read about a “cooling mat” called a Cuddle Cot. This device slows the normal process following death and allow families to spend more time with their baby before calling a funeral home.

The Johnson family launched a fundraiser selling t-shirt for $15 dollars each. And in just two months were able to raise more than $3,000 dollars to purchase the first Cuddle Cot for the Genesis Birth Center in Davenport. “The cuddle cot will allow families up to five days where the baby will stay well enough to hold and take pictures and just to spend time with, and I feel like time is the one thing, you can't get back,” says Billie.

Nurse Julie Grothusen, says the device can help families of miscarriages as well as still born babies. “This cuddle cot allows us to have the baby remain with the parents for the entire hospitalization stay. It’s a cooling blanket, a cooling device that can be in the crib or even while the parents are holding their baby. So mom and dad can spend more time and all of the extended family can spend more time,” says Grothusen.

And Chad Grothusen says he’s grateful that this device will help families have more time to grieve and process. “The hardest call I ever had to make was to the funeral home to say we’re ready,” says Chad. He hopes with the Cuddle Cot will give families more time to say goodbye to their child.

Genesis Medical says it’s the only cuddle cot they know of in the area. And that this new device is just one of the many services they offer to families going through the loss of the newest member of their family. Genesis Medical also offers access to support groups, and provides families with the opportunity to gather mementos such as family photos.

