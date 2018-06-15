CVS Robbery leads to arrests 4 minutes later

Davenport police arrested 4 individuals involved with the robbery of a CVS pharmacy just 4 minutes after the crime was committed.

Police responded to the robbery call at the N Division street CVS at 10:45 am. The individuals reportedly jumped the counter of the Pharmacy, implied they were armed with a weapon and demanded medications.

At 10:49 AM Officers on15th and Fillmore Street stopped a vehicle that was suspected of being involved with the robbery. One adult and three juveniles were arrested and charged.

Chatori Laury, 22, from Indianapolis, IN was charged with Robbery, Possession with Intent to Deliver and Drug Tax Stamp.

Melvin Thompson, 17, from Indianapolis, IN was charged as an adult with Robbery, Possession with Intent to Deliver and Drug Tax Stamp.

Darius Thompson, 16, of Indianapolis, IN was charged as an adult with Robbery, Possession with Intent to Deliver and Drug Tax Stamp.

A male Juvenile, 15, from Indianapolis, IN was charged with Robbery, Possession with Intent to Deliver and Drug Tax Stamp.

The Juvenile is being detained in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center while Laury, Melvin, and Darius were turned over to the Scott County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125

or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.

