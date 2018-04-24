Caffeine during pregnancy may affect child's weight

Moms-to-be may want to cut back on caffeine. A new study from Norway finds caffeine during pregnancy may affect children's weight.

It showed kids exposed to moderate or high amounts of caffeine in the womb were more likely to have excess weight gain as infants. And exposure to any level of caffeine was linked with a higher risk of being overweight at the age of five.

Women who consumed the most caffeine during pregnancy tended to be older than 30, had more than one child, consumed more calories and smoked during pregnancy.