Calif. governor says deal reached on National Guard mission

Gov. Jerry Brown says he has reached an agreement with the federal government that California's National Guard troops will deploy to the border to focus on fighting transnational gangs as well as drug and gun smugglers. The announcement comes after a week of uncertainty in which President Donald Trump bashed the governor's insistence that troops avoid immigration-related work.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says final details are still being worked out.

Brown said he secured federal funding for terms similar to those outlined in last week's proposed contract: The Guard cannot handle custody duties for anyone accused of immigration violations, build border barriers or have anything to do with immigration enforcement.

Nielsen says the troops at the border are performing aerial surveillance and vehicle repairs.