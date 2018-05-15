California couple arrested after police find their 10 children living in 'horrible' conditions

A California couple was arrested Monday after their 10 children were rescued from their home.

Authorities arrested 30-year-old Ina Rodgers and 29-year-old Jonathan Allen.

Police say their 10 children were living in horrible conditions.

Some of the children reported abuse that resulted in puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries that appear to be the result of being shot with a pellet gun.

Rogers was booked and charged with child neglect, she was released on $10,000 bail.

Allen was arrested and charged with nine counts of felony torture and six counts of felony child abuse.

He remains in custody on $1.5-million bond.