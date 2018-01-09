UPDATE: Rescues start as mud threatens California areas

6:30 a.m.

Crews are rescuing residents from homes as mud and debris from wildfire-scarred hillsides inundate Southern California neighborhoods during a powerful winter storm.

Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Amber Anderson says helicopters are being used early Tuesday because roads are blocked by downed trees and power lines.

Anderson says there are reports of injuries, but she didn't immediately know how many or the extent. She says "multiple" residents have been rescued and more are calling for help in Montecito and Carpinteria. Evacuations were ordered in those foothill neighborhoods Monday because of mudslide fears.

Thousands are without power in and around Santa Barbara, northwest of Los Angeles.

The first significant storm of the season has soaked much of the state. A record 3.15 inches (8 centimeters) of rain fell in downtown San Francisco on Monday.

___

5:10 a.m.

Heavy rains pounding Southern California for a second day are causing floods and loosening hillsides as officials in fire-ravaged communities warn people to stay off roads over fears of mud and debris flows.

Traffic accidents have slowed the Tuesday morning commute to a crawl across the region, including along coastal U.S. 101 in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. That's where thousands of residents evacuated Monday over fears of destructive mudslides in areas where the state's largest-ever fire raged last month.

Forecasters issued flash flood warnings and predicted the cold front with powerful winds could bring several inches of rain.

A winter weather advisory is in place for mountain areas, where officials warned motorists to prepare for difficult travel conditions, including gusty winds, low visibility and snow-covered roads.