California teacher placed on administrative leave after accidentally firing gun during class

A California teacher who also serves as a reserve police officer accidentally fired a gun inside a high school classroom Tuesday.

Dennis Alexander was teaching a course about public safety for his administration of justice class when his gun went off.

The gun was pointed at the ceiling when it fired, and pieces of the ceiling fell to the ground.

No one was seriously injured but a bullet fragment did hit one student in the neck.

Season police officers were immediately called to the school and the school day continued as normal.

Seaside police said they are working closely with the high school's administrators to investigate the incident.

Alexander has been placed on administrative leave for the duration of the on-going investigation.

"You could see like splatters on the ceiling," Student Fermin Gonzales IV said. "Like splatters of fragments on the ceiling."

"I couldn't believe it, I couldn't believe it," Fermin's father Fermin Gonzales III said. "I just kept saying what on the phone. What? couldn't believe it. It's so crazy that the teacher teaching them about gun safety shoots one off and hits the ceiling. And then hearing that he got hit was just, I mean just crazy."

