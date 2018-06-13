California to vote on splitting into 3 states

Californians will vote in November on whether to split the state into three separate parts.

The "Cal Three" initiative qualified to appear on the ballot in November. The proposal would make California the L.A. area, Northern California and Southern Cal would be the other two new states.

It got more than the required number of signatures in Tuesday's primary.

The proposal was spearheaded by a venture capitalist who says regional communities would function better.

If the measure is approved by voters, it would have to be ratified by Congress, which analysts say is unlikely.