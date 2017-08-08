Call transfers within 911 agencies causing problems

Last Tuesday evening, I was heading home on I-280 when the driver in front of me started swerving. That's when I realized they were drunk. As I followed the driver off the exit onto Illinois 92, I called 911.

I expected the right agency to pick up, but that wasn't the case. I was transferred three different times before getting the proper department. At that point, the driver had already turned off into the casino's parking lot.

Confused, I asked a member of the Rock Island County Emergency Telephone System Board why my phone hadn't called the right agency off the bat.

Steve Seiver says this is a common problem across the nation, but especially in the Quad Cities.

“It has been the Achilles Heel of the 911 industry for years and years and has gotten worse now that everybody is on the move and everybody has cell phones. The process of trying to determine what the caller's location is, is in inexact science,” says Seiver.

But here's the good news. In 6 months to a year, Seiver says new technology is coming to dispatch centers in the QC. It should cut transfers down dramatically.

If this has happened to you, let us know. We'd love to share your story.

