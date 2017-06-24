Calls of wild animals in and near homes on the rise, according to Wildlife Specialists

This time of year, Wildlife Specialists said they receive an influx of calls about wild animals in homes or causing damage to yards and property. Jason Harkness owns River Valley Wildlife Specialists LLC and blames a mild winter, in part, for the rise in calls.

"We run into a lot of situations where there's animals in attics a lot of times there's babies involved too so the babies start moving around and making noise their eyes are open."

Harkness said homeowners notice animals more this time of year due to an increase in outdoor activities during the summer months. According to Harkness, raccoons are the most common animal found inside homes. However, he said beavers are also eating at trees in yards.

"Basically beavers are coming from the Mississippi River here through this canal and they are chewing on these large trees here," Harkness said. "These trees are very large trees and very heavy trees and some of them are leaning."

Harkness said it's important that residents don't try and remove the animals themselves. He said doing so can be extremely dangerous If you believe you have a wild animal in your home or causing damage in your yard you are urged to contact a wildlife specialists.

