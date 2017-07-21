Camanche father arrested in son's murder

An officer with the Camanche Police Department responded to a domestic assault call at a home on the 1200 block of 7th Avenue on May 30th just before 10:30 PM.

According to the police affidavit, when the officer arrived he found the father, Glenn Plummer (63), with blood on his fist. When the officer asked Plummer if he hit his son, Plummer nodded yes. The officer then saw the son, Joseph Plummer (38) in the hallway with blood in his mouth, a swollen jaw, and a black eye.

Joseph Plummer told the officer that his father was intoxicated and came into his bedroom and started to punch him in the face. He was taken to Mercy Hospital for his injuries.

The following day police questioned Glenn Plummer who said he remembered hitting his son in the face and neck but didn't know how many times. He told officers he 'lost it' and was not acting in self-defense.

Joseph Plummer's condition declined after he was hospitalized. Two days after the attack he was transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals by Med Force but died from his injuries while on the flight.

An autopsy report ruled Joseph Plummer's death a homicide. The autopsy says the cause of death is blunt force injuries to the head.

Glenn Plummer is charged with 2nd Degree Murder. His first appearance in court was today. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.