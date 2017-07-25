Camanche man charged with murdering son

A Camanche man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his son.

Glenn A. Plummer, 63, is now jailed in Clinton County on $50,000 bail.

The Associated Press, citing court records, reports that Plummer was originally charged with domestic abuse after an incident involving his son earlier this year.

On May 30, police say they responded to a Camanche apartment where Joseph Plummer, 38, told investigators his father had beaten him.

Joseph Plummer died June 1 at an Iowa City hospital.

After an autopsy was performed, his death was ruled a homicide and the elder Plummer was charged.