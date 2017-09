One person was injured Monday when a small plane crashed in a Connecticut parking lot.

A security camera captured the crash.

It shows the plane coming in low, catching a wing on a tree, then spinning and slamming to the ground.

Officials say the pilot, 79-year-old Manfred Frost, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Frost told NBC station WVIT he was going to breakfast when the plane crashed.

The FAA is investigating.