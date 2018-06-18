Camp Courageous closing for one week after several staff members become ill

A well-known special needs camp near Monticello is shutting down for the next week to sanitize after more than a dozen staff members became ill.

Charlie Becker, the executive director of Camp Courageous, says leadership decided Sunday to close and do the mass cleaning as a precautionary measure.

Becker said the facility had been set to host “very vulnerable” campers during a “Just for You” week. The time is set aside for those with severe disabilities who need the most individualized attention from staff.

The director said at least 16 staff members had recently become ill. He was unsure what the illness or its origin might be, but said symptoms were flu-like.

Becker was hopeful the “Just for You” week could be rescheduled for later in the year.

