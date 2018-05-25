Campers get prepared for Memorial Day weekend at Scott County Park

Summer is officially here for Scott County campers, and families from local towns have started to migrate to the campgrounds for the long Memorial Day weekend.

With summer comes grilling, squirt guns, swimming, and bike riding - which is exactly what visitors of the park have planned.

Unfortunately, the bugs come with the warm weather, and they seem even worse this year. Families are preparing for the long weekend with bug sprays and campfires, while also hoping for breezy days to keep the bugs from bothering them too often.

The pool at the park will open Saturday, May 26th through Memorial Day. After that, it will be open daily starting June 2nd.