Campus corgi bows out of presidential race at University of Michigan

A campus corgi is giving up "Pawlitics" by resigning as a presidential candidate at the University of Michigan.

"Reggie Bee" is dropping out of the race for Central Student Government President and is now endorsing a human candidate.

The university's election went to the dogs when several students created a Facebook page to campaign for the corgi's presidency.

Reggie is an emotional support dog on campus and is well-liked by students.

He ran for president as a write-in candidate because he technically wasn't allowed to be on the ballot because he's a...dog.

Unfortunately, Reggie says "he ran out of steam" and announced his resignation on Facebook Wednesday.