Can a park change a city? The city of Sterling looks to make some upgrades to central park

The city of Sterling is looking to make a change, in their park. The cities Central Park area may undergo some renovations in the near future, after city officials posted several pieces of Artwork via social media, asking what the residents had in mind.

"With it becoming busier and busier I think it's a great idea," said Debbie Lewis. Lewis has lived in Sterling for 40 years and says the park is due for some change. With the countless concerts, festivals, and increased popularity this park is a special place for her.

"It's kind of a hometown comfort feeling, that this is something that still goes on to have a Central Park with things like that, that's what I love," said Lewis.

Planners think more people will love the modernized plans in the works including a bike pump track area, shading structures and water play front. The city plans to replace aging lights and dead trees one by one to create more space. The popular suggestion for that space is more food trucks.

Using TIF funds and making other improvements-expectations are that this park will be a big draw, one that will pull in more visitors and vendors. With hopes that this small park could make a big name for itself in this historic area.

"Even if the do a couple of those things that would be an improvement for the comfort of the people that come here to the park and maybe even bring and start bringing in more people out. Maybe perhaps more venders can come here and enjoy, it's good to have to go forward instead of staying the way you are," said Lewis.