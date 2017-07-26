Cancer Comeback: Geneseo track coach returns to Bix

Don Fredericks is very familiar with the Bix 7 course.

"Somewhere in the late 80s I believe is when I ran my first one," he says.

Last year, the Geneseo Track and Field coach had to miss out on running the Bix after he was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Now, a year later and feeling better, he's been training to run again this year.

"There's no race like this that I've ever heard of that the course is this challenging," he believes.

Part of the fun in training for the race is running alongside his students.

"I can still in my sport, lead by example," he explains. "Not all sports offer that, but cross country and track at least with the events that I coach, the opportunity is there."

The team appreciates having a coach who trains with them.

"He just has a passion for what he does," says sophomore Neo Coulter. "If we're struggling he'll just kind of try to motivate us."

Senior Blake Duncan says he's formed a special bond with his coach.

"I really just look up to how good of a person he is," Duncan admits. "He is one of the most inspiring people in my life and I don't know if I'd be who I am today if it wasn't for him."

Fredericks has a passion for running and says it's gotten him through the most challenging times in his life.

"In life, issues that I have to deal with the key decisions I have to make, a lot of those have been made while I've been running," he says.

He knows he's grateful to be back running and he can't wait to cross the finish line on Saturday.