With the Illinois Primary Election less than three weeks away, candidates for governor and attorney general are making their way through the area. This Friday, March 2, Republican candidate for governor, Jeanne Ives will be in the QCA.

At 11:45 a.m., Ives will hold a Quad Cities meet and greet, at Celebrations at Trimble Point, 701 12th St., Moline, Ill. Then at 5 p.m., she'll head south to Galesburg for a meet and greet at Spike Brewing Company 150 E. Simmons St.