Candidates begin filing petitions for 2018 Illinois primary

The ballot for Illinois' 2018 primary is starting to take shape.

Monday is the start of the filing period for established party candidates running in the March primary. Candidates have until Dec. 4 to turn in petitions.

Candidates for governor submitted petitions Monday, including Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. He is seeking re-election.

Several Democrats are vying for the chance to unseat the first-term governor. Those who filed Monday include billionaire J.B. Pritzker, businessman Chris Kennedy and state Sen. Daniel Biss.

Along with local races, the March 20 primary also features contests for other statewide offices, including attorney general.

A Republican and five Democrats including former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn filed petitions Monday. It's an open contest after Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced she won't seek a fifth term next year.