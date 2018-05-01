Candlelight vigil planned for missing teen

A candlelight vigil is being planned for Monday as a show of support to the family of Jake Wilson, the La Porte City teen that went missing on April 7.

Wilson, 16, was last seen when he left his home on Saturday, April 7 to walk to nearby Wolf Creek.

The teen, who does have Autism, never returned home and a massive search began in hopes to locate Jake.

After several days with over 1,000 volunteers combing miles of land and water around La Porte City, the effort was scaled back to allow law enforcement personnel with specific skill sets to continue the search.

The vigil will be at Wolf Creek Landing, corner of Main Street and Tama Street, in La Porte City on Monday, May 7 beginning at 8 p.m. The lighting of the candles will take place at 8:45 p.m.

Pastor Nathan Clements from American Lutheran Church and Amanda Goodman from the Family and Children's Council will speak.

In their release, organizers say, "The vigil is not an acceptance that Jake is gone, but instead, a show of support to Jake’s family and friends and a reminder that he is in everyone’s thoughts as the search and investigation continues."

There is limited parking at Wolf Creek Landing. Additional parking is available at Union High School or the city parking lot across the street from the fire station.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held at American Lutheran Church at 801 Monroe Street in La Porte City.