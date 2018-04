More and more Americans are paying for everything electronically or with credit cards.

A new study from Capital One finds that 1 in 4 Americans go cashless. For millennials, the number that didn't carry cash jumped to 1/3.

In fact, millennials were 41% more likely to call paying with cash "inconvenient."

Only 21% said cash is their most common form of payment. The study found that 6 in 10 Americans think cash may disappear completely as a form of currency one day.