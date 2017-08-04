Capri confusion for teachers at an Atlanta school district

An email sent to teachers says ‘please emphasize the expectation that attire 'be professional and appropriate.’

Some items of clothing that are not appropriate for work include jeans (except on Fridays), flip flops, sneakers, leggings (except when worn with an appropriate length dress), shorts and capris.

It’s the last item on that list causing confusion.

Superintendent Trent North with Douglas County Schools says, “First of all, it isn’t a Capri ban.” Superintendent North is still new to the school district and with only a few months on the job says this wasn’t his focus. The question came up at a retreat when a principal asked his expectation for dress code.

Superintendent North says, “All I said was no blue jeans, no flip-flops, and no shorts below the knee. And if I have staff and that’s the gist of their wardrobe, that would concern me.

That’s where the confusion comes in. How do you define capris. Are they long shorts? Or short pants?

To Superintendent North, pants just below the knee are a no-go. But pants just above the ankle are OK.

The superintendent says the Capri controversy has blown out of proportion, but he says if it matters to his teachers, it matters to him.

