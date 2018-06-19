Captain Kirk to visit Cedar Rapids

Captain James T. Kirk is coming to the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids in September.

The theater announced the event Monday. It will begin with a screening of the film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," followed by actor William Shatner on stage sharing behind the scenes stories from playing Captain Kirk in the Star Trek television series and movies. Shatner will also answer questions from the audience.

The event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. September 28 at the Paramount Theatre, 123 Third Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids.

Tickets for the show go on sale June 22 at 10 a.m.

