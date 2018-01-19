Captain's Table fire investigation could take months

Fire officials tell us the investigation into fire at the Captain's Table restaurant could take up to two months depending on the weather.

Fire Inspector Jerry Spiegel says there is a very thick layer of ice that will have to melt before they get in and start moving debris around to locate the origin of the fire.

Once that process is complete, they are still not guaranteed that they will be able to determine what caused this fire.

According to Spiegel, the general manager told him that he has been in contact with the business owners who are both out of town. He says they plan to rebuild.