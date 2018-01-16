Massive fire at The Captain's Table in Moline - UPDATE

UPDATE: Part of River Drive is blocked off as crews work on the active scene in Moline Tuesday morning.

Crews tell TV-6 the fire started just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15. A bystander noticed the fire and that's when fire crews were alerted and began a "defensive tactic". According to officials, that is when it is too dangerous for crews to go inside and instead, they fight the fire from outside of the building.



We’re told the restaurant burst into flames around 10:45 last night. Crews are STILL on scene- ladders and hoses have been freezing up. pic.twitter.com/qkHtfh3z4R — Emma Hogg (@KWQCEmma) January 16, 2018

Crews on scene have been rotating every 15 minutes and Metrolink has provided a bus for workers to warm up in between shifts.

Due to the cold weather, ladders and hoses used have been freezing up, making it harder for crews to fight the fire. Crews will remain on scene throughout the morning to make sure the fire doesn't flare back up.



Water from the hoses is freezing in just seconds. Fire officials say it’s weighing down the building and are concerned about a collapse pic.twitter.com/5EAfGPz3cs — Emma Hogg (@KWQCEmma) January 16, 2018

A portion of River Drive is blocked off as crews continue to monitor this fire. Avoid the area if possible. @kwqcnews — Emma Hogg (@KWQCEmma) January 16, 2018

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

ORIGINAL: The Captain's Table restaurant located on River Drive in Moline was fully engulfed in flames.

According to the business's Facebook page, the business was closed for remodeling beginning January 1, 2018.

The businesses posted a message on its Facebook saying everyone is safe.



We have a crew on scene now and we will provide any updates as we receive them.