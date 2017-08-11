Capturing The Eclipse

The magic of a total solar eclipse can be hard to put into words.

Astrophotographer Spencer R. Rackley focuses on capturing images instead.

"It's like seeing God," he says.

Rackley is preparing for his fifth eclipse on August 21st.

"This will be the most observed total solar eclipse in the history of mankind," he notes.

If you're hoping to get a stellar photo of the big event the first thing to keep in mind is protection for your eyes and your camera.

For the best photos Rackley suggests a DSLR camera and a telephoto lens, but that can be pricey.

You can still take photos on your smartphone with a quick trick using disposable eclipse viewing glasses. Just cut the glasses in half and tape one side over your smartphone lens for an easy solar filter.

A tripod or selfie stick can also help avoid blurry images.

Rackley also warns against putting too much emphasis on the photos.

"If this is your first total solar eclipse you might miss it if you're shooting pictures," he says.