Car Menorah Parade to Celebrate 2017 Hanukkah Season

To celebrate the 2017 Hanukkah season, Chabad of the Quad Cities will be having a Car Menorah Parade on Saturday night, December 15 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The parade will depart from 18th Street and 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf, traveling to the Quad City Bank & Trust on Middle Rd culminating in an outdoor Menorah Lighting with the Mayor of Bettendorf, Bob Gallagher.

The parade route will travel via the main thoroughfares of the Quad Cities - including main streets in Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline and Rock Island in a unique Hanukkah celebration promoting holiday awareness. The parade will end at 2118 Middle Rd in Bettendorf for a grand Chanukah celebration including a Giant Menorah Lighting with greetings from Bettendorf Mayor, Bob Gallagher, music, Chanukah refreshments and door prizes, as well as other surprises.

This year brings added significance as the world marks 50 years since the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of Chabad Lubavitch initiated the Mitzvah Campaigns, a historic undertaking that brought Jewish observance and celebration to the streets, laying the groundwork for public menorahs and the worldwide Hanukkah campaign that he set into motion in 1973.

Today, the unprecedented public display of Hanukkah has become a staple of Jewish cultural and religious life, forever altering the American practice and awareness of the festival. This year, Chabad-Lubavitch will set up more than 15,000 large public menorahs in more than 100 countries around the world, including in front of landmarks such as the White House, the Eiffel Tower, and the Kremlin.

For more information, contact Rabbi Shneur Cadaner Director, Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities, at 563-355-1065, Rabbi@JewishQuadCities.com or visit www.JewishQuadCities.com.