Car accident sends 1 to hospital

Jo Daveiss County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a vehicle accident on Saturday, December 9.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on US Rt. 20, about a quarter of a mile down from Imbus Rd.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned 20-year-old Hunter J. Gruel of East Dubuque, Illinois was driving eastbound and lost control around a curve.

His vehicle left the road, went into the ditch on the north side and overturned multiple times before entering back on the road. When it came to rest, the vehicle was blocking both lanes of traffic.

Gruel and two of his passengers were checked by Galena Ambulance. One of the passengers, 21-year-old Riley A. Kuhl of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, was taken to Midwest Medical Center in Galena, Illinois for treatment.

Gruel was given a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Kuhl was given a citation, as well, for not wearing a seat belt as a passenger.

The accident remains under investigation.