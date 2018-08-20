Car burglaries reported in LeClaire over the weekend

Several communities are reporting car burglaries and thefts over the weekend, including the City of LeClaire.

Police say thieves targeted five vehicles and another one was stolen. It has since been recovered.

Police say all of the vehicles that were burglarized had been left unlocked. Police are reminding people to lock their cars. Also, if you discover that your vehicle was burglarized, please report it immediately, even if you don’t believe anything was stolen. Any evidence left behind will help in the investigation.

Officers will be increasing residential patrols during the nighttime hours while they continue to search for the suspects.

The City of Bettendorf also reported several car burglaries and one stolen car. The City of Davenport had similar incidents.

