A surprise ending to a police chase in Des Moines, Iowa.

The chase ended Monday morning when a red vehicle crashed. When police got to the vehicle, they found a 9-year-old girl behind the wheel with a 7-year-old passenger inside.

No one was seriously hurt.

Officers say this was not a high-speed chase and the children inside the vehicle seemed panicked when they realized police were following them.

It's unclear if anyone will face charges.