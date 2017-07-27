Car crashes in Waterloo home

Two men are in custody following a high speed crash into a Waterloo home Tuesday night.

Nathaniel Donya Whitaker, Jr., 23 and Tyran Cedrick Collins, 18, led police on a high speed chase after Waterloo police attempted to pull their vehicle over at around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling at a speed of 80 mph in a residential area before crashing into a home on Conger Street.

The home's owner, Angela Burt, was home but fortunately, was not hurt. Most of the damage is confined to her basement area.

Police were able to catch the two after Burt seen them jump out of the vehicle and run into her backyard.