Car crashes into house in Elizabeth

A vehicle crashed into a house in Elizabeth Ill. Resulting in both the driver and passenger being taken to the University of Iowa Hospital. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's office responded to the call at 1:29 pm.

Daniel K. Edler was driving south-east on North Main street when his vehicle struck a street sign. The vehicle then continued until it collided with a house.

Elder and his passenger, Roberta o. Edler, were taken to Mercy Hospital and both were then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals.

This crash remains under investigation.