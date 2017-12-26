Car crashes into restrooms in Davenport's LeClaire Park Tuesday morning

Officials say a medical issue was to blame for a car crashing into the restrooms at LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport. The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26.

There is no word on the condition of the driver, but we were told they were taken to the hospital.

The damage to the building is visible. It's unclear on how severe it is, but dozens of bricks were knocked from the northeast corner of the building.

