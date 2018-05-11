Car crashes through Galesburg restaurant

A restaurant is severely damaged after a car plowed into it late Thursday night.

Police say no one was inside the World Buffet restaurant on N. Henderson Street when the car came crashing through the storefront window around 11 p.m. on May 10th, 2018.

The 24-year-old female driver of the car was taken into custody and is charged with driving while under the influence.

The owners of the restaurant say they aren't sure when they'll be able to reopen. The kitchen is still functional and they had a lot of food on hand for Mother's Day celebrations. So, they plan to offer free food and serve on tables outside the business on Sunday, instead.