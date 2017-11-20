Car discovered at bottom of Mississippi River

A fisherman using sonar spotted a lot more than just fish in the Mississippi River near the small city of Marquette in northeast Iowa.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office reports the angler’s high-tech imaging last August uncovered “what appears to be at least one vehicle on the bottom of the west channel of the river.”

As part of the investigation, the sheriff enlisted the help of the La Crosse County Dive Unit from neighboring Wisconsin.

The divers indeed found the vehicle reported by the fisherman, but gathering data was difficult because the water was too deep and murky.

“The vehicle was unable to be recovered and arrangements are being made for a 2018 dive,” the sheriff posted Saturday on Facebook.

Investigators still do not know how, when or why the car ended up at the bottom of the Mississippi, and they are now asking the public for help.

Anyone with information should call the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 245-2422.