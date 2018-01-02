Car hits building after two car accident in Davenport

A car ran into a building after it was involved in a two car accident Tuesday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of 3rd and Myrtle Streets around 9:25 a.m.

According to police, the darker car was headed eastbound on 3rd when a lighter colored car driven by 30-year-old Crystal Hodges of East Moline, was headed northbound on Myrtle.

Hodges' car pulled out in front and was struck by the darker car. Her car went on to hit the building located at 307 Myrtle Street causing minor damages

Hodges was cited for a stop sign violation.

There were no injuries reported. Both vehicles were moderately damaged.