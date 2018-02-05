Car stolen at gunpoint in East Moline

East Moline Police are investigating a car jacking that happened Saturday Night in the 600 block of Avenue of the Cities.

Police say around 6 p.m. a person was sitting in the passenger seat of a running red Ford Focus in the parking lot of the Ridgewood Shopping Center.

The passenger told police a juvenile got into the car and pointed a handgun at him and told him to get out.

The passenger then got out and eventually called police.

The Ford Focus was found in an alley in the 700 block of 23rd Avenue in Rock Island Monday just before noon. No handgun was recovered from the car.

Police say they do not have anyone in custody and they are still investigating.

Police say this is only the third car jacking in the last year-and-a-half in the Illinois Quad Cities.