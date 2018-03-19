Car sustains damage from gunfire, suspect crashes car trying to flee Davenport police

Davenport police responded to a shots fired incident over the weekend, resulting in a vehicle-pursuit that led to a driver losing control of their vehicle and sustaining serious injuries.

On Saturday, March 17 officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West 4th Street just before 11:30 p.m. Officers were able to locate a scene upon arrival after finding an unoccupied vehicle that was shot at and damaged by gunfire.

A suspect vehicle was spotted by witnesses after the suspect returned to the area while officers were conducting their investigation.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued the vehicle where it lost control and struck a tree near the 1900 block of Warren Street. The driver and only occupant, 28-year-old James Harrell of Davenport was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A firearm was recovered from the vehicle, no other injuries were reported. The yard where Harrel crashed did sustain damage, other than that no damage was reported.

The investigation is on-going and several charges are pending. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".