Car theft victim: I didn’t think they would come out here

Car thefts have been reported on across the Quad Cities area for more than a year. But police continue to find vehicles stolen from driveways because the keys were left inside.

“We are the dumb people that left their keys in the car thinking that we would never have to have that problem out here,” admitted Austin Lumsdon.

His fiancée’s silver Chevy Malibu was taken from their driveway around 4 a.m. Wednesday, July 25. Neighbors in the 25000 block of Valley Dr. called police to a burglary in progress. Police said the suspects left in a Ford Escape. The car was later spotted by police at State Street and Devils Glen Road.

Officers eventually took seven juveniles into custody between the ages of 13 and 16. One teen did escape. Those apprehended were released to their parents.

Lumsdon’s fiancée’s car was believed to be stolen around the same time the burglary was happening.

“My fiancée woke up to our dog barking and we assumed that it might be a raccoon or something and we preceded to go to bed,” Lumsdon said.

It wasn’t until 6:00 a.m., he realized the car was gone.

“I’ve never felt so violated in my life,” Lumsdon said.

He says he was aware cars were being taken.

“We’ve been following it on Facebook and we know that the cars have been stolen but we never thought it’d happen here,” Lumsdon said.

“Honestly, sometimes I get mad at my fiancée for taking the keys out, [if] I want to move a car out of the driveway and they’re not in it,” he added. “I’m working on cars.”

But he has had a change of heart.

“Don’t be that guy,” Lumsdon said. “I am, and I got lucky.”

The car was found by 10:15 a.m. with a few scratches. Police say it was recovered in a parking lot at Eagles Crest Apartments in Davenport.

Lumsdon says it was found thanks to the QCA Stolen Vehicles group on Facebook. Within an hour of posting to the page, he says a woman posted a picture of his car in the Eagle’s Crest parking lot.

“It’s amazing how many people are out there to help you.”

And he has a message for anyone still willing to leave their keys in their vehicle.

“It’s pretty easy I think. Just don’t leave the keys in it. Cause I’ve got tools in my garage and stuff they could have taken but they didn’t, they literally I just think were looking for a joyride,” Lumsdon said.

