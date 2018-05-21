Car thief returns dog to owner after stealing his car in California

A suspect who is apparently a dog lover stole a car in California but returned the dog that was in the back seat.

Riley is happy to be back home with her family after she went on the wild ride Friday.

The yellow lab's owner made a quick stop at Goodwill, leaving the windows open and leaving Riley and the keys in the car.

When he came back his car and his dog were gone. But when he arrived back home, Riley was in the backyard waiting for him.

He says the initial panic of losing Riley was terrible, but he has no bad feeling towards the car thief.

"It was unbelievable, white out, stress, fear, it just... nausea it was like I was poisoned literally poisoned that's how I felt," Owner Gregg Holland said. "No, He had a bad day. He made bad decisions. But he also made a really nice decision as well."

Police believe the thief used the car's registration to find Riley's home.

Officers caught up with the suspected thief in a nearby neighborhood.

The suspect crashed the car and was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony evasion, resisting arrest, and vehicle arrest theft.

