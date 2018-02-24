Carbon Cliff -Barstow fire officials say residents should be on "high alert" due to high flood levels

Flooding has impacted many areas throughout the QCA in the last few days; some areas are nearly setting records. The Rock River in Moline crested today at 15.32 feet, which is almost a foot off of record crest.

For residents who live alongside the Rock River, like Allen Tebbe, he's gotten used to it for over 30 years now. "I've been through this at least 20 times in my 35 years here, but I'm not ready to move away yet, we're inconvenienced, but it's not a catastrophe, it just makes you mad," Tebbe chuckled.

The high water levels have flooded driveways, roads and yards. Residents have to park their cars on the side of main roads to keep them from getting damaged.

Now the dangerous flood levels have the attention of several fire departments in the area, including the Carbon Cliff-Barstow Fire district. Fire Chief Matt Schnepple and his crew are working long hours to keep the flooding at bay because there's a chance the flooding could get worse.

"We're sitting at 18 feet now which is way above the 16.5 major flood stage for the Rock River," Schnepple said. "Technically we've crested, we've crested for about the last several 6 hours and we still see water rising, and that crest doesn't take into account any additional ice action, that hasn't worked its way free of the channel yet and is still on its way towards us traveling downstream."

So with hours of planning, the fire department has 800 pounds of sandbags placed in high flooding areas. His best piece of advice for residents, stay on high alert and be very cautious.

