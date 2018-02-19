Carbon monoxide detectors to be required in Iowa and Illinois homes

Illinois has required carbon monoxide detectors in “dwelling units” since 2007. This summer, Iowa will require something similar.

Under Illinois law, “dwelling units” are described as a room or suite of rooms used for human habitation. Though the law has been enforceable since 2007, the City of Galesburg is only now creating its own city ordinance.

“I think it was just an oversight on not including it previously,” said city engineer, Wayne Carl.

The city has been working over the past year and a half to update its housing minimum standards and building ordinance.

“It was noted that we did not add a local ordinance for the carbon monoxide tester,” Carl said. “Even though it’s required, it’s good to have the local ordinance so that we can locally enforce it, as well as it’s included in the checklist that we provide to the landlords in regards to the things that they need to check for.”

Come July, certain homes in Iowa will need to have carbon monoxide alarms.

According to information from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, structures with fuel-fired heater or appliances, a fireplace or an attached garage will need to have a working carbon monoxide detector.

The legislation was filed by the Iowa senate in 2016. It will become effective on July 1, 2018.

Davenport resident Lindsey Mack says she is surprised a measure like this was not already in place.

She and her boyfriend had their own carbon monoxide scare this past July.

“It was pretty late at night we were getting ready to go to bed and all of the sudden our alarm started going off,” Mack said.

The couple’s water heater was leaking pure gas.

“This had never happened before, so we just kind of started like panicking, wasn’t sure what to do, but we ended up getting our dog and we went outside,” Mack said.

She says she felt a little nauseas and her dog throw up.

“Luckily everything was OK, but we weren’t sick enough or anything to have to go to the hospital,” Mack says.

But it left her and her boyfriend pretty shook up. Even though their home had a detector which alerted them in time, the couple purchased two more just to be safe.

“I don’t really want to think about what would happen if we didn’t have that,” Mack said.

The Galesburg carbon monoxide ordinance had its first reading at city council on Monday night, Feb. 19.

According to paperwork provided to city council, the CDC reports 20,000 to 30,000 people in the United States are sickened by accidental carbon monoxide poisoning and approximately 500 people die each year.

The Iowa Fire Marshal will need to create an inspection program and enforcement penalties for structures not in compliance.